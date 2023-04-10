Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak - Report

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine has already changed some of its military plans following a major leak of dozens of alleged Pentagon documents, media reported on Sunday.

A source close to Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky told CNN that Kiev has taken steps to alter its plans after sensitive intelligence documents, mostly concerning the Ukraine war, had surfaced on social media last week. Among other things, the leaked materials gave out details of Ukraine’s preparations for a counter-offensive against the Russian army.

The documents also suggested that the US was spying on Zelensky. According to the source, that is “unsurprising.” However, Kiev was deeply frustrated about the fact that the documents leaked.

While the US said it was investigating the leak, some of their allies issued statements denying their authenticity. On Sunday, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the leaked materials, which suggested that the leadership of the Mossad spy agency was encouraging anti-government protests, were “completely false.”

Ukrainian officials have also dismissed the documents as “fake.” Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, said on his Telegram channel Friday that the leaked materials were "based on a large amount of fictitious information" disseminated by Russia and have "nothing to do with Ukraine's real plans."