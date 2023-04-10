Hezbollah At the Forefront in Supporting Palestine, Its People, Resistance

By Al-Ahed News

Member of Hezbollah’s Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qauok underlined that unending attacks against worshipers in the holy Aqsa Mosque and the Islamic endowments and sanctities in the holy city of al-Quds are no more bearable, adding that it is the right of all of the Ummah’s honorable people to do whatever protects and defends the Aqsa Mosque.

“All sacrifices of Palestine, Lebanon, and the entire Axis of Resistance are easy when it comes to defending al-Quds and the Aqsa Mosque,” Sheikh Qauok said, stressing that this is a humanitarian, ethical, and religious duty that we don’t hesitate to perform.

Reiterating that Hezbollah is at the forefront of defending Palestine, its people, and resistance, the Hezbollah official emphasized that it will remain until the end of the path, unhesitating, and no threats would break our will in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to that the ‘Israeli’ enemy is living its worst days since 1948 thanks to the equations set by the resistance. The ‘Israeli’ entity is circled with fire from inside and outside, and with the equation of the resistance in Lebanon, the ‘Israeli’ enemy counts for thousand before thinking of a war on Lebanon, the country that is now the most immune country to ‘Israeli’ threats on the regional level, according to Sheikh Qauok.

“It is the pride of Lebanon and the resistance that the enemy military leaders admit that their army is the prisoner of the equations Hezbollah has set,” he said, adding that “It is the pride of the resistance and the glory of Lebanon that former ‘Israeli’ security minister “Avigdor Lieberman” says the ‘Israeli’ deterrence force has been eroding on a daily basis in front of the equations of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”