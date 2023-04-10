Ex-Military Intel Chief: Overhaul Damage To ‘Israeli’ Security May Be Irreversible

By Staff, Agencies

Former ‘Israeli’ military intelligence chief Maj. Gen. [res.] Tamir Hayman said he no longer trusts Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judgment on matters of security after his attempt to fire Yoav Gallant as war minister, and that some of the damage to the ‘Israeli’ economy and social cohesion, and its ties with the US, inflicted by the government’s since-paused push to overhaul the ‘judiciary’ may be irreversible.

In an interview with The Times of ‘Israel’s’ sister site Zman Yisrael, Hayman said he doesn’t have a rational explanation for Netanyahu’s recent behavior, lamenting “uncertainty after uncertainty” in recent weeks as mass demonstrations against the dramatic ‘judicial’ overhaul planned by Netanyahu’s hardline coalition rocked the entity, amid intense public criticism, a rising wave of objections by top public figures including the ‘president, jurists, and business leaders,’ and, crucially, threats by members of the military to skip training or service in protest.

Increasingly, reservist groups, including pilots and special forces officers — who are a key part of the army’s routine activities — had warned that they will not be able to serve in ‘Israel.’

Soldiers have also expressed concern that a lack of international trust in the independence of the Zionist entity’s so-called ‘judiciary’ could expose them to prosecution in international tribunals over actions they were ordered to carry out during service.

The trend sparked deep fears among the security establishment, which warned Netanyahu that the ‘Israeli’ military’s operational capacity is at risk.

Gallant currently remains war minister, having yet to receive a formal letter of termination, and is leading the Zionist entity’s ‘security’ response to heightened tensions on multiple fronts. Recent days have seen rockets flying in from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Syria, to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories. The entity has also been grappling with sky-high tensions in al-Quds and the West Bank, and a wave of Palestinian resistance operations that claimed the lives of three people over the weekend.

Hayman said he had “no logical explanation” for Gallant’s announced sacking late last month, calling it “not responsible, not smart” and a move that only increases internal instability.

“I do not trust the security judgment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” said Hayman. Having a war minister serve in these conditions “does not serve anyone, least of all him, and especially in the current security situation.”