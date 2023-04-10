GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers

By Staff, Agencies

The Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] has strongly condemned the “Israeli” raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, where the regime’s forces fired stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets at Palestinian worshipers observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

GCC Secretary General Jassim Muhammed al-Budaiwi said in a statement that the incessant incursions by “Israeli” forces into al-Aqsa Mosque constitute an act of desecration and aggression against the first qibla of Muslims and Islam’s third holiest site.

He warned against the continued desecrations and attacks on holy sites in the occupied Palestinian territories, holding the Tel Aviv regime fully responsible for the dangerous repercussions of escalating the status quo and sowing the seeds of sedition and hatred.

Budaiwi also reiterated the GCC countries’ firm support for the Palestinian cause and holy sites in the occupied lands, Palestinians’ full sovereignty over all territories occupied since 1967, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital.

The GCC secretary general finally called on the international community to adopt practical measures aimed at protecting Palestinian civilians and confronting attempts meant to alter the legal and demographic status of al-Quds.

Moreover, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani denounced the “Israeli” regime’s attempts to change the historical and legal status of al-Aqsa Mosque, imposing restrictions and assaults on Palestinian worshipers.

He slammed “Israeli” officials’ bids to normalize incursions and enforce temporal and spatial separation of the mosque as unacceptable.

Al Thani then urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities toward protecting the rights of the Palestinian people.

Heavily armed “Israeli” forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday night before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have wounded and rounded up hundreds of Palestinians during the attacks that have seen a rise since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Illegal “Israeli” settlers have, meanwhile, been freely violating the compound under the “Israeli” military and police force’s protection.

Palestinian resistance movements in the nearby Gaza Strip have been warning the regime that it would have to bear the consequences of the flare-up that it has brought about in al-Quds [Jerusalem] and beyond.

Since the start of the holy month, the “Israeli” regime has imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, “Israeli” settlers also press ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.