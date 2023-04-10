Iran, Syria Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar Assad and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed in a phone call on Sunday the bilateral relations between the two countries and developments in the region, especially in the light of the prevailing positive political atmosphere.

Assad and Raisi stressed that the stability of the region is based on sound relations between its countries through permanent dialogue, respect for sovereignty and the promotion of common interests.

The two presidents also underlined the continuation of coordination and consultation for the benefit of the two countries and the region in general.

The phone call also dealt with the assaults of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] on al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers in it, with the two presidents considering that these assaults reflect the aggressive policy of the “Israeli” entity and they are inseparable from the ones against Syria targeting the civilians.

The two presidents added that these assaults confirm the weakness and failure of this entity in front of the strength of the resistance and the courage of the Palestinian people.

The two presidents indicated that the unipolar system is on its way to disappearing, thanks to the vigilance of the peoples and countries that adhere to their sovereignty and dignity.

The Iranian president stressed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, considering that combating terrorism stems from supporting national sovereignty in Syria.

“The global system is changing in favor of the Axis of Resistance and against the arrogance system and the Zionist regime”, President Raisi said, adding that “the crimes of the Zionists regime are a sign of its weakness and desperation, and it is proof that the future for the resistance movement is bright and hopeful.”

Stressing the need to respect Syria's territorial integrity, he underlined that the only way to fight terrorism is to support Syria's sovereignty.

For his part, the Syrian president congratulated Ramadan to his Iranian counterpart and pointed to four decades of the Iranian and Syrian nations' resistance against their enemies.

He stated that “Today, the sign of collapse in the Zionist society is evident.”

Assad considered the downing the “Israeli” regime to be the result of the Resistance, especially the resistance of the Palestinian nation.