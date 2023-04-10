US: Six Dead in Two Different Mass Shootings in Orlando

By Staff, Agencies

A shooting at a park in Orlando on Sunday evening left two people dead, including a child, and three others injured, officials said.

Orlando police said the shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at Poppy Park, near Lescot Lane and Poppy Avenue in the Carver Shores neighborhood.

A total of five people were shot and transported to the hospital, where two people died. The conditions of the three others were not immediately known.

Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott told FOX 35 that one of the people shot was an 18-month-old baby. However, police have not yet released details on those shot, including ages, conditions, or extent of their injuries.

"We are working on obtaining suspect information as this an active and ongoing investigation," police said in a news release.

No other details were immediately available.

It is the second mass shooting that Orlando police responded to on Sunday.

Three people were found dead early Sunday inside a home within Orlando's Parramore neighborhood. The victims have been identified as 69-year-old Carole Fulmore, a 13-year-old girl, Damionna Reed and a 7-year-old boy, Cameron Bouie.

The suspect in that shooting, a 28-year-old man, was shot and killed by police after he pointed a gun at officers, according to police.

OPD says a domestic violence call brought officers to the home near Parramore Avenue and Grand Street at 2:25 a.m.

When they arrived, police said they heard gunshots.

"A suspect walked out of the house, walked towards the officers, shot at the officers, the officers returned fire and the suspect fell," Police Chief Eric Smith said.

The suspect, Daley, was taken to the hospital and died.

Officers found the three victims shot in the home. The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital and died.