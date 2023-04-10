Iran FM Spox: US Military Moves Aimed at Covering Up Its Declining Global Power

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has once again slammed US warmongering efforts across the West Asia region, saying Washington's military moves are part of an attempt to cover up its declining global power.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in a late Sunday tweet in reaction to a decision by the US to deploy a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine to the region and its relocation of a warship in the Mediterranean to the coast near Syria.

He said, "Periodical reports about [the US] dispatching a submarine, moving warships or sending bombers to West Asia, under conditions when the new regional equations point to the emergence of a new order in which there is no need to extra-regional military forces, are part of the US government's attempt to cover up the decline of its global power."

"Through frequent warmongering and [efforts to] foment instability and discord in the West Asia region, the American regime is moving against the will of regional nations," the Iranian spokesman emphasized.

"Washington had better come to grips with the new realities [on the ground] and refrain from any effort to intervene in the West Asia region and the Persian Gulf in line with the interests of the shaky Zionist regime," Kanaani concluded.

Last Monday, the United States announced it is relocating an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean to the coast near Syria as tensions are rising between Tehran and Washington over deadly attacks on Iranian military advisors in the Arab country.

Iran’s envoy to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, had earlier warned that the Islamic Republic will take "decisive measures" to protect its forces and interests in Syria against any threats posed by the United States or others.

The relocation of the US warship came after President Joe Biden claimed in March that the United States was not seeking a conflict with Iran.

The Pentagon's deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, also told a press briefing that the relocation of the carrier was in response to what she claimed to be increasing attacks on American service members in the region.

A few days later, the United States said a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine has been dispatched to the West Asia region in support of the US Fifth Fleet, which is based in Bahrain.

The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal on Friday, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement on Saturday.