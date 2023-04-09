No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Hamas Delegation Headed by Haniyeh

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Hamas Delegation Headed by Haniyeh
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Hezbollah Media Relations, Translated by Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General of Hezbollah His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received the Head of Hamas Political Bureau, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, his deputy, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, and the movement's delegation.

The conferees tackled he most important developments in occupied Palestine, the course of events in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the escalating resistance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

They further discussed the general political developments in the region, the readiness of the resistance axis and the cooperation of its parties in confronting all these events and developments.

Israel Hamas Haniyeh Lebanon Palestine al-aqsa sayyednasrallah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Hamas Delegation Headed by Haniyeh

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Hamas Delegation Headed by Haniyeh

one hour ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Massive Participation in Quds Day Commemorations

Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Massive Participation in Quds Day Commemorations

22 hours ago
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation

Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation

2 days ago
‘Israel’ Attacks Gaza, South Lebanon After Retaliation Over Al-Aqsa Raid

‘Israel’ Attacks Gaza, South Lebanon After Retaliation Over Al-Aqsa Raid

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 09-04-2023 Hour: 10:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot