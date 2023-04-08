No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Massive Participation in Quds Day Commemorations

folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called for wide participation in the events to be held for commemorating the International Quds Day across the Muslim world.

Sayyed Nasrallah in a speech on Friday evening said that the events in al-Quds, the West Bank and Syria are connected and revolve around the same issue.

The Hezbollah leader further noted that next week, during the International Quds Day event, he will address the recent developments in South Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Sayyed Nasrallah called for widespread participation in the International Quds Day march as part of the confrontation between the Palestinian people and all Muslims against the occupying regime in defense of al-Quds and the holy Aqsa Mosque.

The Hezbollah chief remarks came amid a new wave of ‘Israeli’ hostilities against Palestinian people during the fasting month of Ramadan.

On Wednesday night, and for a second night in a row, heavily-armed ‘Israeli’ forces stormed Muslims' third holiest site and removed peaceful worshippers who were staying at the site to observe Itikaf, a non-mandatory ritual usually held in Ramadan.

Videos from the raid on Tuesday showed the occupation forces brutally beating defenseless worshipers with batons and riot guns. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded and kidnapped in the attack.

