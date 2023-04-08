Yemen Truce To Be Agreed Upon Before Eid Al-Fitr - Ansarullah

By Staff, Al-Mayadeen

Yemen’s Ansarullah politburo member, Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, revealed that there is an understanding with Saudi Arabia, but he cannot disclose its details. However, he noted that the truce in Yemen will be agreed on before the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Al-Bukhaiti pointed out on Friday that the UAE taking part alongside Saudi Arabia in the aggression against Yemen was a big mistake, stressing that the UAE should draw lessons and withdraw from the country.

"We will not allow the presence of any UAE forces on any inch of Yemeni territory," the Ansarullah official was cited by al-Mayadeen as saying.

The Yemeni official revealed that there is an understanding with Saudi Arabia but said he cannot disclose its details, adding that he cannot confirm or deny the news that a Saudi-Omani delegation will visit Sanaa soon.

Earlier, the network cited a source as saying that a Saudi delegation headed by the Saudi ambassador and accompanied by an Omani delegation will arrive in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in the next two days.

The source said the delegations' visit comes to complete the negotiations and discussions regarding the armistice in Yemen and its renewal, adding that the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammad Al Jaber, visited Sanaa at the head of a delegation in early March.

Al-Bukhaiti made clear that the conditions for achieving the armistice are different from those for achieving peace.

He noted that the internal solution is up to all the active Yemeni forces, advising Yemenis involved in the aggression not to miss the opportunity.

"We will reinforce any Saudi approach to achieve peace with Yemen or any other party in the Axis of Resistance," al-Bukhaiti affirmed.

Elsewhere in his comments, the Yemeni official confirmed that the armistice will be agreed upon before Eid Al-Fitr, adding that "in the coming days, there will be an agreement that will be [implemented] in two stages: an armistice stage and a comprehensive solution stage."

On Friday, Reuters cited two informed sources that a Saudi-Omani delegation intends to travel to the Yemeni capital next week to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement with the Ansarullah movement and end the eight-year war on the country.

The sources said if an agreement is reached, a ceasefire could be announced in Yemen before Eid Al-Fitr, which begins on April 20.

They added that the discussions would focus on fully reopening Yemen's ports and airports, paying salaries of public sector employees, the rebuilding process, and the political transition.

Earlier, Yemeni sources noted that Riyadh briefed the president and members of the Council on its unannounced meetings with the Sanaa government.

The sources stated that Riyadh informed the Presidential Leadership Council of its decision to end the war and conclude the Yemeni file permanently.