Russia Comments on Leaks of Pentagon Document about US, NATO Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has no doubt that the United States and NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about the leak of the Pentagon's secret documents related to the US and NATO involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The classified documents reportedly contain information of anticipated weapons deliveries, US estimates of Ukrainians and Russians killed in the conflict, and force strength estimates, but no specific battle plans.

"We don't have the slightest doubt about direct or indirect involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Peskov told CNN.

The spokesman added that the level of the US and NATO involvement is "rising gradually."

"We keep our eye on this process. Well, of course, it makes the whole story more complicated, but it cannot influence the final outcome of the special operation," Peskov said.

The New York Times revealed that a leaked trove of classified documents outlining American and NATO war planning in Ukraine has sparked a US military investigation.

The briefing presentation slides, some marked “top secret,” show assessed troop strengths, timelines for arms shipments and ammunition expenditures, among other data.

“The files appeared on social media earlier this week, and while the source remains unclear, the leaks have set off alarms in the Pentagon, which has launched a probe to determine how the documents were obtained,” the US daily said.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told the outlet that “We are aware of the reports of social media posts and the department is reviewing the matter.”

Officials said they are working to have the material removed from the internet, but had not succeeded as of Thursday night.