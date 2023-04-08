- Home
Statement: US Navy Sends Nuke-Powered Guided-Missile Sub. to Middle East
folder_openUnited States access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
The US Navy said on Saturday a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet.
The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement.
“It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability,” Hawkins said.
