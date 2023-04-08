Netanyahu Orders Border Police Call-up After String of Deadly Palestinian Ops

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an immediate call-up on Friday of Border Police reserves officers, in a major step that likely reflects fears of a further escalation following two deadly Palestinian resistance operations in a single day, and amid high tensions all across the occupation entity after a night of airstrikes and by the Zionist military toward the Gaza Strip and rare artillery fire into Lebanon.

Netanyahu announced the call-up as he huddled with security officials following the car-ramming operation at Tel Aviv’s seaside Charles Clore Park on Friday evening, in which one was killed and seven others were wounded when a Palestinian from Kafr Qassem ran his vehicle at high speed into a group of people walking on the promenade.

Earlier on Friday, three Zionist settlers were killed in a shooting operation in the occupied West Bank. The Zionist military launched a manhunt for the gunmen and other suspects who fled the scene.

The ‘Israel’ Police said in a statement that four Border Police reserves units will be mobilized starting on Sunday, following orders from the war ministry and the so-called ‘national security’ ministry. They will join six Border Police reserve units already operating in and around occupied al-Quds and Lod, as authorities increased its police preparedness ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, usually a period of high tensions between Palestinians and Zionist occupation forces.

This year, Ramadan coincides with Jewish Passover and Easter. Passover began on Wednesday evening.

Netanyahu said he was calling up all reserve forces in ‘Israel’s’ Border Police “to confront the attacks.”

Earlier, military chief Herzi Halevi instructed the Zionist military to call up an unspecified number of reservist soldiers amid heightened tensions across the region.

Halevi said in a statement after the West Bank shooting attack that the call-up would be focused on aerial units and the “air attack arrays,” meaning fighter jet pilots and attack drone operators, as well as other aircrews.

Halevi also instructed the ‘Israeli’ military to boost preparedness in the Central Command following the attack earlier Friday.