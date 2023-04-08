- Home
Iran Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Regime’s Attacks on Lebanon, Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, has strongly condemned the recent aggressive attacks carried out by the Zionist regime on non-military areas in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.
Kanaani stated that these attacks were a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a gross violation of international law and human rights against the oppressed Palestinian people.
He also condemned the continuous desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and the brutal attacks of “Zionist military" against Palestinian worshippers.
Kanaani called for an effective and deterrent response from the international community and responsible international bodies towards the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime.
He highlighted the phone calls made by the President and the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran with some counterparts in Islamic countries and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, emphasizing the urgent need to hold an emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
He stressed once again the necessity of a strong and coherent stance of Islamic governments in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people, preventing the repetition of desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, and stopping the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime.
