One Killed, Several Injured in Dual Operation in Tel Aviv

By Staff, Agencies

At least one has been killed and many more injured in separate shooting and car-ramming operations in Tel Aviv in the occupied territories.

The operations took place in the coastal city on Friday night.

The shooting incident injured two people in the promenade area in central Tel Aviv, the ‘Israeli’ regime's Magen David Adom [MDA] emergency service reported.

The shooting operation was followed shortly by a car-ramming incident elsewhere in the city, during which one was killed and seven others were injured.

The MDA said in a statement a man aged about 30 had been declared dead and five others were taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the car-ramming operation.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the mobilization of the regime's police and army reserves following the second attack, his office said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, three Zionist settlers were killed after they came under a shooting operation in the northern part of the ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank.

The incidents come amid heightened tensions across the occupied Palestinian territories after ‘Israeli’ forces violently stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds and attacked Palestinian worshipers there.

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has praised the West Bank shooting as "heroic," saying it had shown that resistance forces were ready to quickly react to any act of aggression by the ‘Israeli’ regime.

The Zionist forces began attacking the Palestinians at the compound -- Islam's third-holiest site -- on Wednesday, beating the Palestinian worshipers before arresting and forcing out more than 350 of them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded as a result of the troops' violence.

The highly provocative raid prompted retaliatory rocket attacks against the occupied territories from the direction of the Gaza Strip, where Hamas and its fellow resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad are headquartered, as well as from Lebanon.

Scores of projectiles were fired towards the occupied territories during the retaliation.

The Zionist regime responded by launching many rounds of airstrikes against Gaza and at least one round of aggression against Lebanon.