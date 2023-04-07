No Script

‘Israelis’ Killed, Injured, in Heroic Palestinian Operation in Jordan Valley

folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

‘Israeli’ media outlets reported a shooting operation in al-Ghawr region in the Jordan Valley on Friday, admitting that at least ‘Israelis’ were killed, and others injured, some of which in critical condition.

In further details, 20 minutes have passed after the Jordan Valley operation before any Zionist soldier arriving at the scene, with the ‘Israeli’ media assessing that the incident was just a car accident, that turned to be a shooting operation with very serious injuries.

As Palestinian media outlets reported that the perpetrators of the operation left the site unharmed, the ‘Israeli’ military spokesman announced that the Zionist forces are combing the area, and imposed a security cordon on the Palestinian city of Ariha in efforts to find the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, ‘Israeli’ War Minister Yoav Gallant is assessing the security situation with senior officials, with the ‘Israeli’ police chief calling on the settlers to carry weapons, in a bold sign of their sense of insecurity.

