Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement slammed the "blatant" ‘Israeli’ attack on Lebanon as the Quds Brigades vowed retaliation over the Zionist aggression.

The Hamas movement issued a statement on early Friday morning in which it condemned the recent blatant ‘Israeli’ strikes on Lebanon, assuring its solidarity with Lebanon and its people.

The ‘Israeli’ strikes on the vicinity of the southern city of Tyre, "reflects the state of brutality of the occupation leadership and its policies that threaten security and peace in the region," Hamas said in its statement.

"We strongly condemn the blatant Zionist aggression against Lebanon at the outskirts of Tyre at dawn today," it read.

The ‘Israeli’ military had announced striking certain targets inside Lebanon, from which dozens of rockets "were fired" earlier at the occupied territories in retaliation for ‘Israel’s’ crackdown on Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound.

The regime's military made the announcement Friday at dawn, saying in a short statement that it "is currently striking in Lebanon," without providing further details.

Some reports specified the target of the attacks as the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, which is located south Tyre.

The strikes came hours after tens of rockets were fired towards occupied Palestine in retaliation for the vicious ‘Israeli’ attacks on the worshipers in al-Aqsa mosque earlier in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Zionist occupation forces repeatedly raid the al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, which is located in the Old City of the holy occupied city of al-Quds. ‘Israeli’ occupation forces launched a horrific attack at the holy Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds for a second consecutive night early Thursday morning.

Tear gas, stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets were fired at 20,000 Palestinian worshipers, while armed ‘Israeli’ soldiers forcibly removed worshipers gathered there for Ramadan prayers, beating them with batons and rifle butts and arrested hundreds of them.

Meanwhile, the military spokesman for al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Abu Hamza, confirmed on Thursday, that Operation al-Quds Sword will remain open on all fronts, and the fight against the ‘Israeli’ occupation continues without retreat.

“The resistance today translates its pledge to al-Quds and its people, and continues its blessed response to the [‘Israeli’] aggression,” Abu Hamza said in a brief statement.

The Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip bombed the settlements in the areas of the so-called “Gaza envelope” with hundreds of missiles, in response to the aggression on the enclave, and also on the al-Aqsa Mosque.

On the ‘Israeli’ side, Zionist settlers were asked by their regime to stay close to shelters amid a state of panic, where according to ‘Israeli’ sources; most public shelters were opened on Thursday in the majority of settlements in the south and north of the occupied Palestine.

‘Israeli’ war minister Yoav Gallant said following a security meeting that ‘Israel’ is ready on all fronts.

“All institutions are ready to face different options on all fronts, we know how to react to any threat,” Gallant said.

On Thursday, the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades confirmed in a statement that "the ‘Israeli’ occupation is delusional for assuming that violating the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque and its oppression against the Palestinian people can go unanswered."

"The entity knows that the resistance factions deployed on all front lines are waiting for any opportunity to join the fight and humiliate the occupation," the statement added.

Meanwhile, head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, confirmed on Thursday that “the ‘Israeli’ regime must know that striving to achieve their goals by targeting sanctities and the al-Aqsa Mosque, trying to demolish it, burn it, or undermine all our sanctities, will inflame the entire region.”

Also in Sanaa, Yemeni tribes condemned the Zionist attacks against the worshipers in al-Aqsa Mosque and the ‘Israeli’ attempts to desecrate it. They also called on all the Yemeni people to stand in solidarity with their Palestinian brethren.

An expert on ‘Israeli’ affairs said, “‘Israel’ feels threatened on all fronts, and this fact scares it.”

“I believe that the ‘Unity of Fronts’ has become a strategy that is applied on the ground and a program that is being worked on. It is no longer an idea, and this is confirmed by the meetings and cooperation between the leaders of the Palestinian resistance and the leaders of the resistance front that were held recently,” he further explained.

He concluded that ‘Israel’ has lost its power of deterrence and stands in shock before the events in the occupied Palestine and the region.