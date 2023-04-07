‘Israel’ Attacks Gaza, South Lebanon After Retaliation Over Al-Aqsa Raid

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ military announced striking certain targets inside Lebanon, from which dozens of rockets were fired earlier at the occupied territories in retaliation for the occupying regime's crackdown on Palestinian worshipers at the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Zionist military made the announcement at 4:07 am [0107 GMT] on Friday, sufficing to say in a short statement that it "is currently striking in Lebanon," without providing further details.

Some reports specified the target of the attacks as the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, and a banana orchard in the southern city of Tyre.

Hours earlier, the Zionist regime's warplanes attacked targets inside the Gaza Strip following the firing of retaliatory rockets from the direction of the coastal strip over the regime's savage attacks on Palestinian worshippers inside the Aqsa Mosque.

The aircraft targeted the Hay al-Zeitoun area in the south of Gaza City with three missiles, besides attacking various other areas across the ‘Israeli’-occupied enclave on Thursday.

‘Israeli’ media outlets said the warplanes were engaged in attacking the resistance movements' positions in Gaza.

An explosion rang out in the city of Rafah, which is likewise located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources identified the other sites that have been targeted by the air raids as a site belonging to the resistance south of Gaza City, an observatory post east of city, an agricultural land in the town of Beit Hanoun in northeastern Gaza, and a location east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.’

The attack took the resistance outfits, meanwhile, a mere several seconds to respond to the airstrikes with rocket barrages.

The resistance's retaliation set off sirens in the city of Sderot as well as the illegal settlements of Nirim and Nir Am near Gaza's border in the occupied territories.

Earlier in the day, Hamas vowed that Palestinians will not remain indifferent and inactive in the face of the ‘Israeli’ regime's ongoing acts of aggression targeting the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

"Our Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance groups will not sit idly by" in the face of the occupying regime's "savage aggression" against al-Aqsa, said Ismail Haniya, who runs the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement's Politburo.

In his statement, Haniya called on "all Palestinian organizations to unify their ranks and intensify their resistance against the Zionist occupation."

The Hamas official made the remarks following several days of aggression waged by the ‘Israeli’ regime's forces against Palestinian worshippers at the compound -- Islam's third-holiest site, which is located in al-Quds' Old City.

The violence has seen the regime's forces raiding the site and trying to evacuate the worshipers by firing stun grenades and rubber bullets. Worshipers threw objects at the Zionist troops in response.

The aggression began on Wednesday, when the forces attacked the compound, beating the Palestinian worshipers there before arresting and forcing out more than 350 of them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded as a result of the troops' violence.

On Wednesday, in retaliation against the ‘Israeli’ aggression targeting al-Aqsa, resistance fighters based in Gaza have fired at least nine rockets toward the occupied territories.

The rockets fired from Lebanon on Thursday, at least 30, were reportedly launched from southern Lebanon into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories in retaliation for the Zionist raids against the holy compound.

According to the ‘Israeli’ public broadcaster KAN, the projectiles slammed into the Western and Upper Galilee areas in the northern part of the territories, with some causing injuries and damage.

No person or group has claimed responsibility so far for the rocket fire.

The Zionist regime has, however, accused Palestinian groups of firing the projectiles, with ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that those staging the retaliation would "pay the price."

The ‘Israeli’ army radio said the regime had just finished a "cabinet meeting" to discuss the situation at hand and would soon release a relevant statement.

Back in 2021, the ‘Israeli’ regime's savagery targeting the Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa prompted Gaza's resistance outfits to fire thousands of rockets toward the occupied territories.