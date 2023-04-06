No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hezbollah Deputy SG: Zionists’ Storming of Al-Aqsa Pathetic and Evidence of Weakness

Hezbollah Deputy SG: Zionists’ Storming of Al-Aqsa Pathetic and Evidence of Weakness
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Staff

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem commented on the “Israeli” aggression that targeted the al-Aqsa Mosque and worshipers at dawn on Wednesday; noting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of Zionist attacks.

“The Zionists’ storming of al-Aqsa Mosque and the attack on worshipers is pathetic and an evidence of weakness, and that the steadfastness of the Palestinians is evidence of pride and strength,” Sheikh Qassem tweeted Wednesday night.

The deputy SG added, “It has been revealed that by supporting the Zionists, the United States and the West lack the lowest human values and they practice injustice and support occupation and aggression, but they will lose.”

Israel SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Zionists’ Storming of Al-Aqsa Pathetic and Evidence of Weakness

Hezbollah Deputy SG: Zionists’ Storming of Al-Aqsa Pathetic and Evidence of Weakness

one hour ago
Hezbollah Condemns IOF Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, Attacking Palestinian Worshipers

Hezbollah Condemns IOF Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, Attacking Palestinian Worshipers

4 hours ago
Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup

Hezbollah Praises Indonesia’s Decision for Refusing ‘Israeli’ Participation in FIFA U-20 World Cup

2 days ago
Lebanese Runner Refuses to Compete Against ’Israeli’ Rival

Lebanese Runner Refuses to Compete Against ’Israeli’ Rival

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 06-04-2023 Hour: 01:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot