No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Finland’s PM Marin Submits Formal Resignation of Her Government

Finland’s PM Marin Submits Formal Resignation of Her Government
folder_openEurope... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin submitted the resignation request of her government to President Sauli Niinisto on Thursday following parliamentary elections last weekend.

Niinisto accepted the resignation and asked the government to continue on a caretaker basis until a new cabinet has been appointed, according to an emailed statement from the president’s office. 

National Coalition party leader Petteri Orpo, who is set to replace Marin as prime minister, is likely to start the government formation negotiations April 14 after the parliament convenes. He hopes to forge the coalition by the June 23 midsummer holiday.

europe finland

Comments

  1. Related News
Finland’s PM Marin Submits Formal Resignation of Her Government

Finland’s PM Marin Submits Formal Resignation of Her Government

2 hours ago
NATO Chief Warns China

NATO Chief Warns China

4 hours ago
NATO Countries Agree on Sweden’s Membership

NATO Countries Agree on Sweden’s Membership

4 hours ago
Marine Le Pen Tops French Presidential Poll

Marine Le Pen Tops French Presidential Poll

5 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 06-04-2023 Hour: 01:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot