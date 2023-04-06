Iran: UNSC must End ‘Israel’s’ Criminal’ Acts against Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s permanent ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani urged the UN Security Council to condemn “Israel’s” ongoing violations of fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, and take a decisive action to put an end to the entity’s unlawful and criminal acts.

Iravani made the remark in a Wednesday letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the head of the Security Council, after two Iranian military advisers stationed in Syria were martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike near the country’s capital Damascus last week.

Following the aggression, Iran said it reserves the right to respond to state terrorism of the fake “Israeli” entity in due time and place.

“Given the serious repercussions of such unlawful and criminal acts for regional and international peace and security, as well as the grave challenges to the rule of law, the United Nations Security Council must take decisive action to end these violations and hold the ‘Israeli’ regime accountable for all its internationally wrongful acts,” Iravani said.

He further added: “The Security Council must not be complicit in double standards and must carry out its mandate by explicitly condemning the ‘Israeli’ regime’s ongoing violations of fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.”

He reiterated that Iran will not hesitate to take the necessary measures, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to “respond decisively to any threat or attack posed by the ‘Israeli' regime and to defend its security and national interests, as well as to protect its people.”

The Iranian envoy noted that the “Israeli” entity’s terrorist attacks on the Syrian capital Damascus and its suburbs on March 31 led to the martyrdom of the two Iranian advisers and the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives as well as severe damage to the infrastructure of the Arab country.

He maintained that the heinous crime once again illustrated the “Israeli” regime’s ongoing aggression and flagrant violation of international law on Syrian territory.

In parallel, Iravani slammed the inaction of the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, in dealing with “Israel’s” constant acts of aggression against Syria, which has enabled the apartheid entity to act with impunity.

“Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, and actions that undermine them must not be tolerated,” he added.