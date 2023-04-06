‘Israeli’ Occupiers Trigger 2nd Flare-up at Al-Aqsa In Less Than 24 Hours, Resistance Reacts

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces staged a second attack against the Palestinian worshippers at the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound, less than 24 hours after storming the site, and either rounding up or forcibly removing hundreds of people from there.

The second attack took place against Islam's third-holiest site, which is located in the Old City of al-Quds on Wednesday.

It saw the Zionist forces raiding the site and trying to evacuate the Palestinian worshipers by firing stun grenades and rubber bullets. Worshipers threw objects at the ‘Israeli’ troops in response.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least six people were injured in the fresh flare-up.

Only hours earlier, the forces had attacked the compound, beating the Palestinian worshipers there before arresting and forcing out more than 350 of them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded as a result of the troops' violence.

The Arab League's Ministerial Council vehemently condemned the first bout of ‘Israeli’ aggression against the "unarmed worshipers in al-Aqsa Mosque."

"These attacks and crimes are a flagrant provocation to the feelings of believers everywhere, and threaten to ignite a spiral of violence that threatens security and stability in the region and the world," the Council warned.

Reacting to the ‘Israeli’ aggression, resistance fighters based in the nearby Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip fired at least nine rockets toward the occupied territories. The Tel Aviv regime responded with airstrikes against the ‘Israeli’-occupied coastal sliver.

Hamas, Gaza's main resistance group, did not claim to fire the projectiles, but said they were a response to the raid on the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound.

Back in 2021, the Zionist regime's savagery targeting the Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa prompted Gaza's resistance factions to fire thousands of rockets toward the occupied territories.