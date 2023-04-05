IRG Cmdr. to Al-Ahed: Blood of Our Martyrs in Syria to Accelerate “Israel’s” Demise

By Mokhtar Haddad

Iran – The Iranian capital Tehran was the setting of a grand funeral procession on Tuesday for the advisors of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards who were killed in Syria. The martyrs, Milad Haidari and Miqdad Mahqani, were defending the sanctities when they were killed in an “Israeli” strike.

Their martyrdom is yet another demonstration of the blood sacrificed by the sons of the Resistance Axis in confronting Takfiri terrorism and Zionist-American criminality and on the path to liberating al-Quds.

The procession started from Imam Hussein Square in the center of Tehran and reached Martyrs' Square. The participants chanted “Death to ‘Israel’”, “Death to America”, and “Labbaik Ya Hussain” confirming the Iranian people’s support for the resistance front, the liberation of Palestine, and for remaining on the path of these martyrs.

During the funeral procession, Al-Ahed News met with the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards in Tehran, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, who pointed to the existential crisis gripping “Israel”.

“Today, the world sees that the Zionist enemy and global arrogance are mired in crises and problems. On the other hand, the resistance front is achieving victories, and growing in strength,” Hassanzadeh said.

He further stated: “After the martyrdom of Lieutenant-General Hajj Qassem Soleimani, the enemies could not imagine that the resistance front would grow and achieve one victory after another. However, it held together with the help of God Almighty.”

Hassanzadeh explained that the “enemies are committing these criminal acts because they are being dealt blows and losses. They want to cover up their crises and failures, but every time they carry out such criminal acts, they receive painful blows. These criminal measures are their reaction to the painful blows they receive from the resistance front. “

“The most important response to the crimes of arrogance is what we see as the Zionist entity and the American arrogance approach their end. This is achieved thanks to the blood of those martyrs who defended the sanctities, the martyrs of the resistance, and martyrs Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their companions. The blood of these martyrs will accelerate their demise and end the enemies.”

For her part, the wife of martyr Milad Haidari confirmed that “with the help of God Almighty, the Zionist entity is headed toward its demise. We ask God Almighty to grant success to the mujahideen of the resistance front and for them to continue along the path of these dear and oppressed martyrs, and to avenge the blood of the righteous martyrs. With God Almighty’s help and the care of Sahib Al-Zaman, the enemies will be uprooted soon.”

For his part, the father of martyr Miqdad Mahqani’s wife told Al-Ahed News that “The enemy must know that there are thousands of Miqdads. Miqdad's son is Kumail, and there are thousands of Kumails. They will remain on the path of resistance and stand like a mountain behind Imam Khamenei. The enemy will go to Hell and cannot achieve its goals. Soon, this enemy will be gone and thrown into the dustbin of history.”