Iran: Attack on Isfahan’s Defense Ministry Site Foiled

By Staff, Agencies

Iran announced that it has foiled an attack by a micro air vehicle on a complex of the Defense Ministry in the central province of Isfahan on Tuesday night.

The micro air vehicle was approaching the “Amir-al-Mo’menin” complex of the Iranian Defense Ministry.

The attack was repelled after the Iranian defense systems acted.

Since the attack ended in failure, no damage has been done to the complex.

On January 28, the Iranian air defense forces repelled a drone strike on a military workshop in Isfahan.

The Defense Ministry said one of its workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of micro air vehicles, but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

