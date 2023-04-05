Tehran Blasts UN’s Anti-Iran Human Rights Resolution

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani denounced the “politically-motivated” resolution that the UN Human Rights Council has passed about the human rights situation in Iran at its 52nd meeting.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the spokesman said Iran rejects the resolution on the situation of human rights in the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, which was drawn up and approved based on a selective, spiteful and confrontational attitude and with political goals.

Kanaani said Tehran also condemns the decision to extend the mandate of the special rapporteur on Iran.

He then stressed that prejudices and hasty judgments included in the resolution, which was drafted and approved with the support of some Western countries with the aim of undermining the human rights progress in the Islamic Republic of Iran, cause the resolution to lose all shreds of credibility, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Kanaani said the adoption of a selective, biased and confrontational approach to the issue of human rights will not have a better outcome than this resolution.

He further described the abuse by some UN member states of the world body’s mechanisms to achieve political goals as an annoying habit, noting that the gross manipulation of human rights for political purposes, including the discriminatory drafting of state resolutions in the Human Rights Council, is regrettable.

The spokesman underlined that the Human Rights Council is the main body of the UN to promote and support human rights based on cooperation and dialogue and serves as a venue for human rights discourse among governments, NGOs and other beneficiaries.

He went on to say that using the council as a tool and for political purposes is an approach through which Western countries have undermined the validity of the body’s decisions and resolutions.

Kanaani stressed that what has happened in the last decade in resolutions of the Human Rights Council is actually one-sided leveling of accusations by those who drafted this resolution and support the special rapporteur's agenda against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The countries which themselves violate the rights of other nations are in no position to act as the claimant or the judge regarding human rights situations, and they must be accountable for their crimes and their gross and systematic violation of human rights in their own territories and in other countries of the world, he underscored.

The anti-Iran draft resolution was approved after 23-member states voted in favor, eight countries were against and 16 others abstained.

At the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council, Cuba, China, and South Africa delivered speeches in favor of Iran and warned of the instrumental and political use of human rights.

The resolution, which extended the mandate of the UN special rapporteur on the rights situation in Iran for another year, accused the Islamic Republic of “crackdown” on violent riots that erupted across the country last September.