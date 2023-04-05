‘Anonymous Sudan’ Takes Down Largest ‘Israeli’ Cyber Security Firm’s Website

By Staff, Agencies

One of the Zionist entity’s largest cyber-security companies, Check Point, was taken down by a group of hackers calling themselves "Anonymous Sudan" on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the websites of multiple major universities in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories were targeted by the same group.

Among the websites unavailable for browsing were the sites of ‘Tel Aviv University,’ the ‘Hebrew University of Jerusalem,’ ‘Ben-Gurion University of the Negev,’ ‘Haifa University,’ ‘Weizmann Institute of Science,’ ‘Open University of ‘Israel’’ and ‘Reichman University.’

The group published a statement on its Telegram account, listing the sites it attacked. "Infrastructure: Universities – ‘Israel’ education sector has been dropped Because [sic] of what they did in Palestine," the statement read.

The group added that this wasn't its main attack, which will occur on April 7. It is not clear if the attack also reached the institutions' systems.

Cyber security firm Radware stated that extensive cyber-attacks on the Zionist entity have occurred every year on April 7 for ten years. The firm on Tuesday also identified attacks on hospital websites, newspapers, refineries and more.

This attack is part of a campaign called ‘OPIsrael,’ in which activists try to attack targets on the ‘Israeli’ internet, according to Ynet News. Some of the sites attacked on Tuesday are already available again.