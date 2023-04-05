No Script

Iran’s Administration Doesn’t Link Economy with Foreign World - Raisi

Iran's Administration Doesn't Link Economy with Foreign World - Raisi
folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday that despite pursuing regional policies and strengthening international cooperation, the government did not link livelihood of people to any foreign will.

The Iranian president made the remarks in a meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who received a group of government officials for a meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting with Imam Khamenei, Raisi presented a report on his administration's record in the economic field.

"During last year [1401, which ended on March 21, 2023], investment growth was 7.7%, production growth in industry was 8%, oil and gas growth was 9%, in machinery and equipment  the growth was 19%, in auto industry it was 19%, in some heavy industries such as road construction machinery it was up to 101% and in other production categories such as steel and household appliances fields, we witnessed high growth as well," he said.

Raisi also said that "despite pursuing regional policies and boosting international cooperation, the government did not link livelihood of people and the progress of the country to any foreign will."

