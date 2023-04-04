Iran’s Top General: US, “Israel” on Road to Collapse

By Staff, Agencies

Hailing the growing power of Iran and the axis of resistance, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said regional and international developments are driving the US and the Zionist regime closer to downfall.

The top Iranian general made the remark on Monday, saying, “Last [Iranian calendar] year [ended on March 20] was a tumultuous juncture during which [Iranian] Armed Forces took major steps to boost their defensive power and readiness.

“What one sees at global and regional levels… is [indicative of] the fact that global and regional developments are weakening the global arrogance and pushing the Zionist regime toward collapse… . On the opposite, the power of our country and the resistance axis is increasing,” he stated.

Baqeri emphasized that many American thinkers and even politicians have acknowledged this fact and “even the president of this fake regime has admitted time and again that ‘Israel’ is on the verge of collapse… This is exactly our Leader [Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei]'s promise that they will not see the next 25 years.”

In February, the “Israeli” entity’s so-called President Isaac Herzog warned of what he said was imminent conflict and even potential bloodshed, saying Tel Aviv was on the verge of “societal and constitutional collapse.”

His remark came as the occupied territories have been the scene of massive protests for the past 13 consecutive weeks over a package of controversial and highly unpopular "legal reforms" proposed by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protests have been a weekly fixture since late December, when the prime minister announced his intention to implement the changes.

Netanyahu claims that the alleged reforms are meant to redraw the power balance between the regime's executive branch and the judiciary by preventing the Supreme Court from striking down the former's decisions. They also seek to give the lawmakers a bigger say in the committee that selects the judges.

Netanyahu's opponents see his cabinet's drive to pass the legislation on the so-called reforms as a threat to the Supreme Court's independence, describing it as a "legal coup." They also accuse Netanyahu of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgments against him as he is on trial in three corruption cases.

Following weeks of protests, which at times got violent, the hawkish “Israeli” prime minister finally accepted to delay his infamous judicial reforms plan.