- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Two Zionist Soldiers Injured in Heroic Stabbing Operation in Tel Aviv
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Two ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers were injured in a heroic stabbing operation near 'Tzrifin,' close to 'Rishon Lezion' in the suburbs of Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning, which was carried out by a 20-year-old Palestinian man from al-Khalil.
Magen David Adom emergency teams treated one moderately injured and another lightly injured soldiers at the scene before evacuating them to the nearby Shamir Medical Center [Assaf Harofeh].
The ‘Israeli’ occupation police claimed that it has arrested the perpetrator.
According to ‘Israeli’ media, the targeted place is usually crowded with soldiers, where several ‘Israeli’ military bases are located.
Comments
- Related News