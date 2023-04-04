No Script

Two Zionist Soldiers Injured in Heroic Stabbing Operation in Tel Aviv

By Staff, Agencies

Two ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers were injured in a heroic stabbing operation near 'Tzrifin,' close to 'Rishon Lezion' in the suburbs of Tel Aviv on Tuesday morning, which was carried out by a 20-year-old Palestinian man from al-Khalil.

Magen David Adom emergency teams treated one moderately injured and another lightly injured soldiers at the scene before evacuating them to the nearby Shamir Medical Center [Assaf Harofeh].

The ‘Israeli’ occupation police claimed that it has arrested the perpetrator.

According to ‘Israeli’ media, the targeted place is usually crowded with soldiers, where several ‘Israeli’ military bases are located.

