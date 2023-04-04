No Script

“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The websites of multiple major universities in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories were targeted by a group of hackers calling themselves "Anonymous Sudan" on Tuesday.

Among the websites unavailable for browsing were the sites of ‘Tel Aviv University,’ the ‘Hebrew University of Jerusalem,’ ‘Ben-Gurion University of the Negev,’ ‘Haifa University,’ ‘Weizmann Institute of Science,’ ‘Open University of ‘Israel’’ and ‘Reichman University.’

The group published a statement on its Telegram account, listing the sites it attacked. "Infrastructure: Universities – ‘Israel’ education sector has been dropped Because [sic] of what they did in Palestine," the statement read.

The group added that this wasn't its main attack, which will occur on April 7. It is not clear if the attack also reached the institutions' systems.

Cyber security firm Radware stated that extensive cyber-attacks on the Zionist entity have occurred every year on April 7 for ten years. The firm on Tuesday also identified attacks on hospital websites, newspapers, refineries and more.

This attack is part of a campaign called ‘OPIsrael,’ in which activists try to attack targets on the ‘Israeli’ internet, according to Ynet News. Some of the sites attacked on Tuesday are already available again.

According to cyber security firm Check Point, the Anonymous group also shortly attacked websites related to several medical centers, including Rambam Hospital in Haifa. However, the hospital denied the attack.

Israel Palestine sudan anonymous

Comments

