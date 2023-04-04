‘Israel’s’ Survival Based on Wars, Insecurity; No Escape from Implosion – Iranian Spokesman

By Staff, Agencies

Tehran considered that the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has always based its survival on sparking wars and instability in the region but it cannot escape internal collapse anymore.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in a tweet on Tuesday, days after two Iranian military advisers were martyred in ‘Israeli’ airstrikes on Syria.

Kanaani also argued that the Tel Aviv regime tends to ramp up its adventurous acts whenever diplomacy comes to the fore in West Asia.

“The more the path of diplomacy and convergence is strengthened in the West Asia region, the more the adventurous measures of the usurping Zionist regime increase,” he wrote.

“The reason is obvious; The existence and survival of the fake ‘Israeli’ regime have always been based on war, insecurity and sowing discord in the region, and of course, it now has no escape from internal collapse.”

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] military advisers Milad Heidari, 32, and Meqdad Mehqani, 31, were martyred in the ‘Israeli’ entity’s Friday aerial assaults on the suburbs of Damascus.

The Zionist regime’s latest crime came at a time when the occupying entity is in the grip of one of the most serious domestic crises in its history with uproar over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s now-delayed plans to overhaul the so-called ‘judicial’ system.

This is while regional countries such as Iran and Saudi Arabia have stepped up efforts to resolve their differences and mend ties.

Tel Aviv largely remains silent about its air raids on Syria in violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty.

The regime is known as one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-sponsored militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria, helping it in the face of terrorism. Back in 2017, the advisory assistance helped Damascus vanquish the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group.