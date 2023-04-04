‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime launched a fresh missile strike against Syria, this time targeting positions in the vicinity of the country's capital city of Damascus.

State-run SANA news agency quoted an unnamed military source as saying that the new missile attack was carried out early Tuesday from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, and in addition to Damascus, hit some other areas in the southern part of the country.

The military source added that the country's air defenses intercepted ‘Israeli’ missiles, shooting down most of them.

The attack, however, left two civilians martyred and caused some material damage.

This was the fourth missile strike carried out by the occupying regime against Syria in less than a week.

The new attack came after the Zionist regime conducted a missile strike against positions across the country's central Homs province on Sunday, injuring five soldiers.

Two earlier attacks on Damascus were carried out on Thursday and Friday. The Friday attack led to the martyrdom of two members of Iranian military advisory mission that is present in the Arab country at Damascus' request to help its forces in their fight against foreign-backed terrorist groups.

On Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] issued a stern warning to the Zionist regime, vowing retaliation for Tel Aviv's killing of the two advisors.

"Undoubtedly, the fake and criminal Zionist regime will receive a response to its heinous crime," the elite force said in its statement.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry also reacted to the attacks saying they were an extension of ‘Israel's’ fascist approach towards regional countries.

Echoing the IRG's warning, Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday that the Islamic Republic will take decisive measures to protect its forces and interests in Syria against any threats posed by the US and others.

Amir Saeid Iravani made the remark in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the head of the Security Council, stressing that Iran's presence in Syria is totally legal and at the Arab country's request.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territory, which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to increasing success of the country's government and its allies in confronting terrorism.