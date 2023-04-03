No Script

“Israeli” Officials Oppose Establishment of “National Guard” Led by Ben-Gvir

"Israeli" Officials Oppose Establishment of "National Guard" Led by Ben-Gvir
8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” figures on Sunday expressed their opposition to a recent proposal to establish a “National Guard” under the direct supervision of the so-called “National Security” Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The “Israeli” entity’s Police Commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, warned in an official statement that the formation of such a body could cause "heavy damage to the country's internal security systems," describing the move as "unnecessary, with extremely high costs that may harm citizens' personal security."

On her part, the entity’s Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, said that the government proposal was "embodying a reversal of the usual order of operations," stressing that there was "no need to establish such a new body."

Knesset member Gadi Eizenkot said that the establishment of such a body was "undermining the principles of the use of force in 'Israel'," warning that it was "posing danger."

On Sunday, the “Israeli” entity’s government approved the establishment of a controversial “national guard” under Ben-Gvir, who has said that it will be used to “tackle terrorism”. Opposition members accuse him of setting up a “sectarian militia”.

Israel ItamarBenGvir

