No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity

Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity
folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi underlined that leaders of the Islamic countries should realize the unity and integrity of the Muslim Ummah by relying on the teachings of the Quran and adhering to the spirituality of the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing Chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat in a message on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Raisi termed Ramadan as the month of worship, purification of the soul, self-education, and freedom away from worldly affairs.

"I wish growth and development for Yemen, Muslims, and those take steps on the path of righteousness," the Iranian president wrote.

He concluded his remarks by saying that during the holy month of Ramadan, the leaders of Islamic countries should realize the unity and integrity of the Muslim Ummah by relying on the teachings of the Quran and adhering to the spirituality of this blessed month.

All Muslims should raise the name of Islam in the world with common steps and efforts in this path, Raisi said.

Iran Yemen ramadan IslamicUnity SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity

Raisi Highlights Importance of Boosting Muslim Ummah’s Unity, Integrity

9 hours ago
Iran Vows Revenge For ‘Israeli’ Attack: Terrorist Acts Aim to Disguise Internal Disaster

Iran Vows Revenge For ‘Israeli’ Attack: Terrorist Acts Aim to Disguise Internal Disaster

9 hours ago
IRG Seize Foreign Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel in Gulf Waters

IRG Seize Foreign Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel in Gulf Waters

11 hours ago
Iranian Army Shoos Away US Spy Aircraft Near Sea of Oman

Iranian Army Shoos Away US Spy Aircraft Near Sea of Oman

13 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 03-04-2023 Hour: 02:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot