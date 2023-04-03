Iran Vows Revenge For ‘Israeli’ Attack: Terrorist Acts Aim to Disguise Internal Disaster

By Staff, Agencies

Tehran vowed revenge for the Zionist regime’s latest crime of killing two Iranian military advisers in airstrikes on Syria, underlining that the usurping entity’s terrorist acts “will not go unanswered.”

In a post on his Twitter account on Sunday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the Tel Aviv regime is used to carry out acts of terror in a bid to divert the public from its internal crises.

“The Zionist regime and other terrorist states have the habit of carrying out terrorist acts abroad at critical times in order to deflect public attention and not let the depth of their domestic problems be revealed,” he wrote. “Terrorist acts will not go unanswered.”

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] military advisers Milad Heidari and Meqdad Mehqani were martyred in Friday’s aerial assaults conducted by the ‘Israeli’ entity on the suburbs of Damascus.

Heidari, a 32-year-old father of two, was from Kurdistan Province. He was living in Tehran’s Qarchak county. Mehqani, 31, died of the wounds he sustained during the ‘Israeli’ attack. He was from Golestan Province and had a two-year-old son.

The ‘Israeli’ regime’s fatal air raids in Syria came at a time of mass protests against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s now-delayed plans to overhaul the entity’s so-called ‘judiciary,’ which undermines the Supreme Court, weakens ‘judicial’ oversight over policymaking, and gives the party in power – currently Likud – greater authority.

Known as one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011, the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty and conducts attacks in the Arab country, but largely remains silent about them.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the UN over ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the Security Council to act against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in the Arab country, helping it in the face of foreign-backed terrorism. Back in 2017, the advisory assistance helped Syria vanquish the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’].