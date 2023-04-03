- Home
IRG Seize Foreign Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel in Gulf Waters
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy seized a foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the Gulf waters.
Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Sunday, saying the IRG Navy Forces seized a foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel in the Gulf.
During the inspection of the vessel, 125,000 liters of smuggled fuel were seized and 26 crew of the foreign oil tanker were also detained, he added.
The incident came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.
