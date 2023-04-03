No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

IRG Seize Foreign Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel in Gulf Waters

IRG Seize Foreign Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel in Gulf Waters
folder_openIran access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy seized a foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the Gulf waters.

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Sunday, saying the IRG Navy Forces seized a foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel in the Gulf.

During the inspection of the vessel, 125,000 liters of smuggled fuel were seized and 26 crew of the foreign oil tanker were also detained, he added.

The incident came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

Iran gulf IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Seize Foreign Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel in Gulf Waters

IRG Seize Foreign Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel in Gulf Waters

11 hours ago
Iranian Army Shoos Away US Spy Aircraft Near Sea of Oman

Iranian Army Shoos Away US Spy Aircraft Near Sea of Oman

13 hours ago
Iran Warns Azerbaijan about “Israeli” Expansionist Objectives

Iran Warns Azerbaijan about “Israeli” Expansionist Objectives

2 days ago
Islamic Republic Day: Iran Celebrates 44th Anniv. of End to US-Backed Pahlavi Monarchy

Islamic Republic Day: Iran Celebrates 44th Anniv. of End to US-Backed Pahlavi Monarchy

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 03-04-2023 Hour: 02:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot