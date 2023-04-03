No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats

S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats
folder_openKoreas access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The navies of South Korea, the US and Japan will hold two days of anti-submarine exercises starting Monday [April 3] to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities, South Korea's defense ministry said.

The drills will be staged in international waters off South Korea's southern island of Jeju, involving a US carrier strike group led by USS Nimitz, which had arrived in the southeastern city of Busan last week.

The trilateral drills come as North Korea unveiled last week new, smaller nuclear warheads, vowed to produce more weapons-grade nuclear materials to expand its arsenal, and boasted of what it called a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone.

This week's exercises will use a mobile anti-submarine warfare training target to improve the capabilities needed to detect, track and destroy North Korean underwater threats, the ministry said.

The three countries last held trilateral anti-submarine drills in September – the first time in five years – amid tension over North Korea's unprecedented number of missile tests.

Japan NorthKorea SouthKorea UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats

S Korea, US and Japan Hold Anti-Submarine Drills to Counter N Korea Threats

12 hours ago
North Korea Tested Nuclear-capable Underwater Weapon System

North Korea Tested Nuclear-capable Underwater Weapon System

6 days ago
North Korea Launched Ballistic Missiles that Flew 350 Kilometers - Tokyo

North Korea Launched Ballistic Missiles that Flew 350 Kilometers - Tokyo

7 days ago
North Korea Unveils “Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone”

North Korea Unveils “Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone”

10 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 03-04-2023 Hour: 02:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot