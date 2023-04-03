Iranian, Saudi FMs To Meet in Coming Days

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia will meet in the coming days, the two diplomats announced following a phone call on Sunday.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a telephone conversation with Faisal Bin Farhan, voiced his satisfaction with the positive trend of relations between the two countries and emphasized the resolve of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop and expand its neighborliness policy.

This was the third telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia after the recent agreement between the two countries' security officials in Beijing and agreement to restore bilateral diplomatic relations and reopen the two embassies and consulates of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Amir Abdollahian and bin Farhan had agreed to meet each other in the month of Ramadan in the second phone call.

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, the two ministers discussed the latest state of the recent agreement between their countries and the meeting they are set to hold.

The Saudi minister emphasized the need for continuous contacts and meetings between officials of the two countries and called the current process of actions taken by the two countries positive and satisfactory.

They also agreed to meet each other in the coming days.

The phone call came after the top Iranian diplomat said he and his Saudi counterpart are going to consult and talk by phone in the next 48 hours to finalize the time and place of the meeting.