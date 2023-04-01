Iran Warns Azerbaijan about “Israeli” Expansionist Objectives

By Staff, Agencies

Criticizing the Republic of Azerbaijan for refusing to give an explanation about developing a partnership with the Zionist regime and for making new accusations against Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman cautioned Baku against the “Israeli” regime’s sinister objectives.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday night, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the spokesperson for the Republic of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has leveled new accusations against Iran and has evaded an explanation for the comments made by the Zionist regime’s foreign minister about his agreement with his Azeri counterpart to form a “united front against Iran”.

“Is the continuation of [Azerbaijan’s] silence not an implicit affirmation of comments from Baku’s strategic partner?” Kanaani asked.

He then warned the Azeri officials that the only purpose behind the criminal Zionist regime’s move to reach out to the Muslim countries is “the creation of disagreement and division in the Islamic Ummah [community] in order to fulfill its expansionist objectives”.

“We advise our Muslim brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan [Republic] to be vigilant about the real intents of the Zionist enemy,” the Iranian spokesman stated.

In comments at a meeting with Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem] on Wednesday, the “Israeli” entity’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen hailed the opening of the Azeri embassy in Tel Aviv as an evidence of “the strengthening of relations” between the two sides.

Cohen also claimed that he and the Azeri foreign minister have agreed “to form a united front against Iran and to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, security, energy and innovation.”

In a post on his Twitter account on March 29, Bayramov said he was delighted to be received by the Zionist regime’s prime minister during his official visit to the “Israeli” entity.

The Azeri foreign minister also hailed the opening of his country’s embassy in Tel Aviv as “a new stage in strategic partnership” with the Zionist regime.

On Friday, Kanaani warned the Republic of Azerbaijan’s government to avoid the trap set by the enemies of the relations with Iran.

He also underlined that Iran naturally cannot remain indifferent to the Zionist regime’s plots against the Islamic Republic hatched from the Republic of Azerbaijan.