No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Islamic Republic Day: Iran Celebrates 44th Anniv. of End to US-Backed Pahlavi Monarchy

Islamic Republic Day: Iran Celebrates 44th Anniv. of End to US-Backed Pahlavi Monarchy
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran commemorates the 44th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic on the back of a historic referendum, in which Iranians voted overwhelmingly in favor of departure from monarchical rule weeks after the collapse of the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

In a landmark two-day referendum held on March 30-31, 1979, more than 98.2 percent of eligible Iranians voted “yes” for the establishment of an Islamic Republic in the country.

The vote, which was held less than two months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, is considered a turning point in the modern history of Iran.

The Islamic Republic was established in Iran in line with the popular motto of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that called for “Independence, Freedom and the Islamic Republic” for the country.

Since then, the nation annually celebrates Farvardin 12 [April 1] on the Iranian calendar as the Islamic Republic Day.

The Islamic Revolution, led by the late Imam Khomeini, culminated in the overthrow of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and put an end to 2,500 years of monarchical rule in Iran.

Iran shah reza pahlavi ImamKhomeini IslamicRevolution

Comments

  1. Related News
Islamic Republic Day: Iran Celebrates 44th Anniv. of End to US-Backed Pahlavi Monarchy

Islamic Republic Day: Iran Celebrates 44th Anniv. of End to US-Backed Pahlavi Monarchy

6 hours ago
Iran To Launch Zafar-2 Satellite Soon

Iran To Launch Zafar-2 Satellite Soon

6 hours ago
Iranian Flotilla Makes Port Call in South Africa

Iranian Flotilla Makes Port Call in South Africa

8 hours ago
IRG Military Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Attack in Syria

IRG Military Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Attack in Syria

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 01-04-2023 Hour: 01:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot