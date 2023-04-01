No Script

Iran To Launch Zafar-2 Satellite Soon

6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour said the Islamic Republic will soon put the domestically-built satellite Zafar-2 [Triumph-2] into orbit.

Zarepour stated that it is predicted the satellite Zafar-2 put into orbit in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year [which started on March 20, 2023].

Earlier, Mansour Anbia, Dean of Iran University of Science and Technology [IUST] said the university has so far built four satellites, with Navid being the first satellite built in 2011, Mobin as the second one launched in 2013, and Zafar 1 in 2015.

Zafar 2 is the fourth satellite built by IUST, Anbia said, adding that 64 pieces are used to make a satellite.

The IUST is privileged for making satellites due to owning different technologies and being capable of meeting the needs of the country in this field, according to Anbia.

On Aug 9, 2022, Iranian satellite "Khayyam" was launched by a Russian Soyuz launcher from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome.

