Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Offer Ex-president Support After Indictment

By Staff, Agencies

Former US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner broke their silence on Friday after the ex-president was indicted the previous day over alleged hush money paid to a star in 2016.

Trump is to be booked, fingerprinted and will have a mugshot taken at a New York City courthouse on Tuesday afternoon before appearing before a judge as the first ever American president to face criminal charges.

In a brief statement posted to social media, Ivanka Trump said, “I love my father, and I love my country.”

“Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern,” she wrote.

Kushner said the indictment was evidence of “fear” among Donald Trump’s opponents.

“As an American, it’s very troubling to me to see the leader of the opposition party be indicted, and I think that that shows obviously the fear that the Democrats have of Trump and the political strength that he has,” Kushner said at a Florida summit held by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

“It’s been hard to watch the opponents of him politically continue to break every norm over the last years to try to get him,” Kushner said during the opening of a talk focused on the Abraham Accords. Kushner linked the indictment to accusations against Trump of colluding with Russia, his impeachments, and law enforcement raids aimed at uncovering classified documents on his property.

“I’ve been by him in a lot of these instances and it’s only made him stronger and his resolve to take on big challenges to fight for change, to fight for the American people has only gotten stronger,” Kushner said.

The former president and his legal team went on the offensive Friday following the historic indictment, vowing that Trump would never seek a plea deal and was ready “to fight” all charges.

The 76-year-old Trump, who is hoping to recapture the White House in 2024, attacked the prosecutors who brought the charges against him and the judge expected to hear the case.

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE, KANGAROO COURT!” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that Juan Manuel Marchal, the judge who may preside over an eventual trial, “hates me.”

“The president will not be put in handcuffs,” said Joe Tacopina, one of Trump’s attorneys, adding that he does not believe prosecutors will “allow this to become a circus.”

Tacopina said the hush-money case being brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against Trump faces “substantial legal challenges” and the former president would plead not guilty.