China’s Top Legislator Meets Spanish, Malaysian, Singaporean PMs

By Staff, Agencies

China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Spanish, Malaysian and Singaporean Prime Ministers Pedro Sanchez, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lee Hsien Loong, respectively, in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress [NPC] Standing Committee, said that China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the three countries.

When meeting with Sanchez, Zhao said there is a solid foundation, great potential and broad prospects for cooperation between China and Spain.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Spain diplomatic ties, as well as the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, Zhao said efforts should be made to further enhance mutual trust and friendship, stay committed to practical cooperation and jointly maintain the steady development of China-EU relations.

Zhao added that China's NPC is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Spanish congress, strengthen exchanges in legislation and supervision, and closely coordinate and cooperate on multilateral platforms.

Sanchez said Spain attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and firmly adheres to the one-China principle.

Spain stands ready to further expand exchanges and cooperation with China in trade, investment, culture and other fields to promote the development of Spain-China and EU-China relations, Sanchez said.

Zhao told Anwar that that China and Malaysia are both developing countries and emerging markets in Asia, and China is willing to strengthen strategic communication and advance high-quality practical cooperation with Malaysia, while promoting people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

China's NPC is willing to further expand exchanges with the Malaysian parliament to create a sound policy and legal environment for deepening cooperation, and jointly push forward the modernization drives of the two countries, Zhao said.

Noting that China and Malaysia are a community with a shared future, Anwar said the Malaysian side is willing to deepen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and strengthen people-to-people and legislative exchanges to push bilateral ties to a new level.

During talks with Lee, Zhao said under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Singapore relations maintained sound development momentum.

China regards Singapore as an important partner and is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with it in various fields, jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and safeguard regional prosperity and stability, Zhao said.

Noting that China has put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, which offer China's proposals for resolving development and security challenges and promoting human progress, Zhao said China is ready to work with Singapore to accelerate the implementation of these important initiatives.

Zhao said China's NPC is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Singaporean parliament and carry out legislative exchanges in emerging areas, social governance and people's livelihood to provide legal guarantees for deeper and more solid bilateral cooperation.

Lee agreed to strengthen cooperation between the legislative bodies of Singapore and China.

Lee said Singapore is willing to strengthen strategic synergy with China, make good use of the cooperation platforms between the two countries, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and build an all-round, high-quality and forward-looking partnership.