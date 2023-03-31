No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

IRG Military Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Attack in Syria

IRG Military Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Attack in Syria
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

One of the military advisors of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Aerospace in Syria was martyred in the latest “Israeli” regime's aggression in the suburb of Damascus this morning, the IRG announced in a statement Friday.

Milad Heidari was martyred on Friday morning in the Zionist regime’s aerial attack on the Syrian capital, the IRG public relations office announced in a statement.

The statement also condemned the silence and inaction of the international bodies over the repeated crimes and aggressions committed by the Zionist regime and the continued violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country that is a member of the United Nations [UN].

According to the IRG statement, the fake and criminal regime of the Zionist “Israel” will surely receive a strong response.

For the second time in the last twenty-four hours, the Zionist “Israeli” regime's warplanes attacked Syrian territory and targeted positions in Damascus.

A Syrian military source told SANA the new aggression was conducted by “Israeli” enemy's fighter jets that entered Syrian territory from the northern occupied Golan Heights very early on Friday morning at 00:17 Damascus Local Time and targeted a facility in the suburbs of Damascus.

Israel Iran Syria IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Military Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Attack in Syria

IRG Military Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Attack in Syria

7 hours ago
Iran’s Army Vows Crushing Response to Any Attack

Iran’s Army Vows Crushing Response to Any Attack

7 hours ago
Iranian FM: Normalization with Saudi to Positively Extended to Neighboring Countries

Iranian FM: Normalization with Saudi to Positively Extended to Neighboring Countries

8 hours ago
ICJ: US Violated Int’l Law by Freezing Iran’s Assets, Orders Compensation

ICJ: US Violated Int’l Law by Freezing Iran’s Assets, Orders Compensation

10 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 31-03-2023 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot