IRG Military Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Attack in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

One of the military advisors of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Aerospace in Syria was martyred in the latest “Israeli” regime's aggression in the suburb of Damascus this morning, the IRG announced in a statement Friday.

Milad Heidari was martyred on Friday morning in the Zionist regime’s aerial attack on the Syrian capital, the IRG public relations office announced in a statement.

The statement also condemned the silence and inaction of the international bodies over the repeated crimes and aggressions committed by the Zionist regime and the continued violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country that is a member of the United Nations [UN].

According to the IRG statement, the fake and criminal regime of the Zionist “Israel” will surely receive a strong response.

For the second time in the last twenty-four hours, the Zionist “Israeli” regime's warplanes attacked Syrian territory and targeted positions in Damascus.

A Syrian military source told SANA the new aggression was conducted by “Israeli” enemy's fighter jets that entered Syrian territory from the northern occupied Golan Heights very early on Friday morning at 00:17 Damascus Local Time and targeted a facility in the suburbs of Damascus.