Families of “Israeli” Troops Killed in Army Revolt Against Gov’t & Knesset Members

By Staff

Amidst the crisis triggered by the ongoing judicial overhaul in the apartheid “Israeli” entity, dozens of families of those killed in the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] signed a letter sent this morning to members of the government and the Knesset telling them not to visit military cemeteries and refrain from attending commemoration day celebrations for the army's dead this year.

According to the “Israeli” Maariv website, the families said in their letter, “Your presence at the celebrations may spark a civil war”.

In their letter, the families emphasized that their request is directed to Knesset members from the coalition and the opposition: “Each one of you may ignite a civil war over the graves”.

This letter joins several appeals made in recent weeks by the families of those killed calling on politicians not to come to military cemeteries.