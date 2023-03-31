Lebanese Runner Refuses to Compete Against ’Israeli’ Rival

By Staff, Agencies

Mazen Chreim, a Lebanese runner has withdrawn from the 200-meter competition of the World Masters Athletics after he was placed in a group that included an "Israeli" runner.

Chreim left Beirut International Airport on Tuesday to participate in the World Athletics Masters Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland from March 26 to April 1, 2023 in 200 m, 400 m and triple jump [age category 40-44 years].

On his Facebook account, he adopted the position of the Lebanese resistance leader Sheikh Ragheb Harb, who refused to shake hands/deal with “Israel” because it is considered as an occupying enemy.

“Shaking hands with the enemies means recognizing them,” Chreim wrote, announcing that he decided to withdraw from the competitions after contacting the Lebanese sports federation.

The athlete told al-Mayadeen TV channel his withdrawal from this championship is considered as “a victory”, pointing out that he is a supporter of the resistance front that does not recognize the “Israeli” regime and does not participate in any sports competition with the representatives of this regime.

This is not the first time the Lebanese and Arabs have showed solidarity with Palestine and complete rejection of the “Israeli” regime, whether as fans or athletes.

The “Israeli” entity invaded Lebanon in 1982 during the latter’s civil war and occupied Lebanese territory until 2000. The entity’s last military aggression against Lebanon was in the summer of 2006, and until today, it occupies some territory which belongs to Lebanon.

Last August, junior Lebanese chess champion Nadia Fawaz decided to quit the 28th edition of Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival in the United Arab Emirates to avoid facing an “Israeli” opponent.