Iranian FM: Normalization with Saudi to Positively Extended to Neighboring Countries

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the normalization of his country’s relations with Saudi Arabia will extend its positive effects to neighboring countries, noting that he agreed with his Saudi counterpart to hold their direct meeting during the month of Ramadan.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Amir Abdollahian said that this was agreed upon during a call with his Saudi counterpart on Wednesday evening, where ideas were raised on the location of the meeting, pointing out that the place and the exact day of the meeting will be revealed in the coming days.

He further pointed out that his last call was preceded by another call on March 21, which also came within the framework of completing what began the talks of the two countries in Beijing, which touched on all issues related to the relations of the two countries.

In parallel, the Iranian minister further revealed that the talks that took place in Beijing and ended with this agreement focused on security issues and some gaps and tensions, during which work was done to dispel misunderstandings and problems that existed between the two parties, noting that 5 rounds of talks were held in Baghdad and 3 in Muscat, before the talks sponsored by China.

He stressed that attention must be paid to working to implement the details of the agreement and seek to fulfill them, pointing out also to the exchange of invitations to visits that took place between Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and that the necessary measures will be taken for that.

Meanwhile, the Iranian minister said that although the talks focused mainly on bilateral relations between the two countries, it is expected that some issues related to the region will be affected by these talks, expressing his welcome to any positive impact on the region.

Amir Abdollahian also underlined that his country will continue to play its constructive role to promote stability, peace and security in the region, and will continue to combat terrorism within this role, but at the same time it supports dialogue and reaching political solutions.

On the impact of these understandings on Tehran's relations with other Arab countries, the Iranian minister referred to his visit to Jordan and his meeting with King Abdullah II, as well as to his brief meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, stressing his country's support for expanding bilateral relations with Islamic and Arab countries, especially Egypt and Jordan.

On the stalled negotiations of the nuclear deal, Amir Abdollahian said, “We have come to the idea that reaching the agreement is possible, provided that the US administration is realistic,” pointing out that a proposal has begun to crystallize in the Iranian parliament based on the fact that negotiations should not continue forever.

“There is a window for a return to the JCPOA, which will not remain open forever, but the path of cooperation with the IAEA is constructive,” he said, noting that the statements made by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirm this.

Regarding the prisoner exchange file between his country and the United States, the Iranian minister stressed that the issue is humanitarian, and should not be linked to the outcomes of the nuclear agreement or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, stressing his country's readiness within the framework of previous negotiations and agreements to take steps in this file.