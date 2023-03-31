No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!

Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

As “Israel’s” internal crisis found no way towards solution, an attorney in the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial suggested the proceedings be moved to mediation to decide whether Netanyahu received a bribe.

According to “Israeli” channel 12, Netanyahu’s legal counsel did not reject the proposal off-hand.

The parties to the trial are now awaiting a decision from the entity’s Attorney General Gli Baharav-Miara in the matter and if she agrees, the case would be removed from the so-called “Al-Quds District Court” and decided in a criminal mediation proceeding.

After being indicted for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in 2019, Netanyahu’s trial has been ongoing since it began in April 2021 and only some of the witnesses have been heard.

In January of last year, Netanyahu and his lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur discussed a possible plea deal with the former attorney general and although it did not come to fruition, the prime minister's team said they were optimistic a deal could be agreed upon.

 

 

Israel bibi netanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!

Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!

9 hours ago
Former “Israeli” Army’s Spox: Our ME Enemies Are Rubbing Hands in Pleasure  

Former “Israeli” Army’s Spox: Our ME Enemies Are Rubbing Hands in Pleasure  

11 hours ago
‘Israel’ Urges Settlers to Desecrate the Holy Aqsa Mosque Compound

‘Israel’ Urges Settlers to Desecrate the Holy Aqsa Mosque Compound

one day ago
‘Israel’s’ Gallant Considering Apology in Compromise to Keep His Post

‘Israel’s’ Gallant Considering Apology in Compromise to Keep His Post

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 31-03-2023 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot